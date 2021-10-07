Social Distancing

I have been dating for a while, but seem to consistently get the same feedback: not personable. It is true that it takes me a while to feel comfortable with new people and I am not the most outgoing guy. Yet, even though I am on the quieter side, I still enjoy a good conversation and I am committed to finding my right match – if only someone would give me a chance! I don’t need or want to be the life of the party or morph into Mr. Social, but I need help connecting with the girls that I date so they can see that underneath my reserve, I am interesting, kind, and even funny! How do I get my dates to see past my initial reticence to see the good guy that I am?