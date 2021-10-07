Healthcare at the Crossroads: Value-Based Care and Interoperability

We hear a lot about 5G technology, but for many of us, it’s link to our lives goes as far as our smartphones and mobile service providers. But to think that 5G technology is only valuable for making our data speeds faster is like saying that electricity is great because it allows us to read books before bed. Sure, both are favorable side effects, but the impacts of each invention are far more widespread than that.

