Healthcare at the Crossroads: Value-Based Care and Interoperability

 5 days ago

Amid the difficulties of the last year, a bright spot has emerged that may provide a strong indication of renewed movement toward the transformation of the healthcare industry that we know today. Value-based care, a model that rewards better patient health outcomes, has experienced a surge in interest amid heightened consumer awareness and among payers seeking to lower costs and stabilize reimbursement. This interest, along with the recent mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to drive interoperability, combined with a spate of current and upcoming rules, will soon create an important intersection – a crossroads, if you will.

