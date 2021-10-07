CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

LARA Summarily Suspends License for Group Child Care Home in Wayne County

 7 days ago

LARA Summarily Suspends License for Group Child Care Home in Wayne County. Media Contact: LARA Communications (517-335-LARA (5272)) October 7, 2021 - The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB), has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the group child care home license of Melissa Givens, located at 16516 Roselawn St., in Detroit.

