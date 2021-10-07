CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Psychometric properties of trunk impairment scale in children with spastic diplegia

By Vedasri Dasoju
 7 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98104-7, published online 17 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as “Department of Neuro Physiotherapy, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Sawagni (Meghe), Wardha, Maharashtra, India”. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of...

Author Correction: RNA-Seq analysis and comparison of corneal epithelium in keratoconus and myopia patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18480-x, published online 10 January 2018. In the original version of this Article, a relevant paper on the detection of PLLP in human corneal epithelium during KC pathogenesis was not cited. This article is now cited as Ref 56 and discussed. As a result, in the Conclusion,
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dispersion as a waste-clearance mechanism in flow through penetrating perivascular spaces in the brain

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83951-1, published online 25 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in Equation 10, where the last term in the numerator was incorrect. with \(\sigma ={r}_{1}/{r}_{2},\Sigma =(1-{\sigma }^{2})/\mathrm{ln}{\sigma }^{2},\) and \(S=1+{\sigma }^{2}+2{\Sigma}^{2}\). with \(\sigma ={r}_{1}/{r}_{2},\Sigma =(1-{\sigma }^{2})/\mathrm{ln}{\sigma }^{2},\) and \(S=1+{\sigma }^{2}+2\Sigma\).
Nature.com

Author Correction: The lengths of trachea and main bronchus in Chinese Shanghai population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81744-0, published online 26 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Material and Methods section under subheading ‘Study population’,. “Therefore, 153 adult patients were eligible for evaluation in the study, including 71 patients with unilateral mild pneumonia, 60 patients with pulmonary...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic regulation of the cholinergic system in the spinal central nervous system

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72524-3, published online 18 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Mohamad Rima, Yara Lattouf, Maroun Abi Younes, Erika Bullier, Pascal Legendre, Jean-Marie Mangin & Elim Hong which were incorrectly given as M. Rima, Y. Lattouf, M. Abi Younes, E. Bullier, P. Legendre, J. M. Mangin & E. Hong.
Author Correction: MDM4 inhibition: a novel therapeutic strategy to reactivate p53 in hepatoblastoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82542-4, published online 03 February 2021. Rohit K. Srivastava was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “Author contributions S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., S.F.S., and S.A.V. designed experiments. S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., Z.C., A.P.S., R.K.S., A.M.I., S.R.L.,...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Preoperative nomogram for microvascular invasion prediction based on clinical database in hepatocellular carcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93528-7, published online 07 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Introduction,. "Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the seventh (4.7%) most commonly diagnosed cancer" "Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the sixth (4.7%) most commonly diagnosed cancer". Additionally, the Article contained errors in...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Aerosol microphysics and chemistry reveal the COVID19 lockdown impact on urban air quality

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93650-6, published online 14 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as ‘Environmental Research Laboratory, INRASTES, NCSR Demokritos, 15310 Ag. Paraskevi, Athens, Greece’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Environmental Radioactivity Laboratory, INRASTES, NCSR Demokritos,...
Nature.com

Author Correction: 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone improves neuropathological changes in the brain of Tg26 mice, a model for HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97220-8, published online 16 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author J. Marc Simard which was incorrectly given as Marc J. Simard. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
Author Correction: Integrated multi-omics analysis of RB-loss identifies widespread cellular programming and synthetic weaknesses

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02495-2, published online 17 August 2021. The wrong Supplementary Data 2 was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct version. The html version of this article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Brandon Nicolay. Present address: Agios Pharmaceutical, Cambridge,...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Visibility matters during wayfinding in the vertical

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98439-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Michal Gath-Morad, Tyler Thrash and Christoph Hölscher were incorrectly affiliated with ‘Computational Social Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland.’. The correct affiliation for Michal Gath-Morad and Christoph Hölscher is listed...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Adipose expression of CREB3L3 modulates body weight during obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98627-z, published online 29 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “The authors thank Kezhong Zhang of Wayne State University for providing the anti-CREB3L3 antibody. The work was supported by R00 DK090210, R01 DK109015, University of Chicago DRTC (DK020595)...
Nature.com

Author Correction: The biological significance of histone modifiers in multiple myeloma: clinical applications

Correction to: Blood Cancer Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-018-0119-y, published online 22 August 2018. It came to the author’s attention that the conflict of interest statement is incomplete, the revised COI statement is as follows:. Conflict of interest. H.O. and T.H. declare that they have no conflict of interest. K.C.A. serves on advisory...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Psychopathy

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volume 7, Article number: 71 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: Nature Reviews Disease Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00282-1, published online 08 July 2021. In the original version of this Primer, several names were incorrectly omitted from the Author contributions statement; E.R.K. was omitted from Epidemiology, A.R.B.-S. was omitted...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Macroscale patterns of oceanic zooplankton composition and size structure

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94615-5, published online 03 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section, where,. “F.B. received support from ETH Zürich and from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement n°SEP-210591007.”. “F.B. received support from ETH...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cross-cultural validation of the stroke riskometer using generalizability theory

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98591-8, published online 24 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Quoc Cuong Truong which was incorrectly given as Quoc Truong. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. School of Psychology, Faculty of Arts...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome-wide analysis of SARS-CoV-2 virus strains circulating worldwide implicates heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70812-6, published online 19 August 2020. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "The authors of this manuscript would like to extend their thank to all who have contributed sequences to the GISAID database (https://www.gisaid.org/).". "The authors of this manuscript would...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Therapeutic manipulation of IKBKAP mis-splicing with a small molecule to cure familial dysautonomia

In this article the author name Lorenz Studer was incorrectly written as Rolenz Studer. The original article has been corrected. Department of Drug Discovery Medicine, Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto, Japan. Masahiko Ajiro,Â Shingo Matsushima,Â Saiko ShibataÂ &Â Masatoshi Hagiwara. Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Kyoto University...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hyperoxia-activated circulating extracellular vesicles induce lung and brain injury in neonatal rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87706-w, published online 22 April 2021. The Competing Interests statement in the original version of this Article was incorrect. “The authors declare no competing interests.”. “JPdRV, WDD and RWK are co-founders and managing members of InflamaCORE, LLC and have licensed patents on inflammasome proteins as biomarkers...
Nature.com

Author Correction: BASP1 labels neural stem cells in the neurogenic niches of mammalian brain

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85129-1, published online 10 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Author Fatih Semerci was incorrectly given as Faith Semerci. In addition, in the Introduction,. “The NSC-6 Ab, which produced the most robust staining of NPCs, corresponded to Brain-Associated Signal Protein 1 (BASP1),...
