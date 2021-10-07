Author Correction: Psychometric properties of trunk impairment scale in children with spastic diplegia
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98104-7, published online 17 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as “Department of Neuro Physiotherapy, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Sawagni (Meghe), Wardha, Maharashtra, India”. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of...www.nature.com
