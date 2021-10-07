Our Planet is Noah’s Ark

For almost any genre of tourism, Israel offers a unique experience paralleled by few. Whether one is a history buff, looking for a spiritual/religious experience, lover of fine cuisine, wine connoisseur, hiker, enjoys relaxing on the beach, driving an ATV or are a medical tourist, Israel is the answer to all of your travel needs! However, other than birdwatching (where Israel is one of the premier locales) when discussing the great wildlife destinations of the world, Israel is seldom mentioned. Nonetheless, for thousands of years from Biblical times until fairly recently, Israel has hosted some of the most exotic animals in the world, worthy of any safari!
Comments / 0