Beverly Hills, CA

Anti-Vax Protesters Confront Parents About Masks Outside Beverly Hills School

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A heated exchange over masks took place during an anti-vaccination protest outside an elementary school in Beverly Hills Wednesday morning. Several dozen anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Hawthorne Elementary School holding signs and banners and yelling at students and their parents as they arrived for class, telling them not to wear masks. The protesters also told parents they should sue the Beverly Hills Unified School District, even though the student mask mandate is statewide.

