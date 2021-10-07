Anti-Vax Protesters Confront Parents About Masks Outside Beverly Hills School
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A heated exchange over masks took place during an anti-vaccination protest outside an elementary school in Beverly Hills Wednesday morning. Several dozen anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Hawthorne Elementary School holding signs and banners and yelling at students and their parents as they arrived for class, telling them not to wear masks. The protesters also told parents they should sue the Beverly Hills Unified School District, even though the student mask mandate is statewide.losangeles.cbslocal.com
