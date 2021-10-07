CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Costumes from Netflix's dystopian show 'Squid Game' are poised to take over Halloween this year. Here's how to get yours.

By Heather Schlitz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mq9X4_0cK2v7xR00

Youngkyu Park/Netflix

  • After debuting on Netflix on Sept. 17, "Squid Game" is already the source for many Halloween costumes.
  • "Squid Game" is a popular thriller, where contestants compete in children's games with fatal consequences.
  • With no officially licensed costume, tutorials abound online on how to DIY one.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Netflix's "Squid Game," a violent, dystopian, and hugely popular thriller, has already inspired countless Halloween costumes, with DIY tutorials abounding on the internet and costumes flooding Amazon.

In the South Korean survival drama, debt-laden contestants play children's games in the hopes of winning an enormous cash prize, but face lethal consequences if they lose. The show features a handful of simple, recognizable costumes that are easy to replicate, including the green, numbered jumpsuits contestants wear, the red jumpsuits worn by guards, and the black costume worn by a mysterious front man character who watches the murderous show from behind the scenes.

Hashtags related to "Squid Game" Halloween costumes already have nearly a million views on TikTok, where users create tutorials on how to assemble the outfits for cheap.

One Tik Tok user utilized anti-fog goggles, white tape, and a red suit from "Money Heist," another popular foreign language drama on Netflix, to create their costume.

@jagkoleen yes i’m using a camera tripod as a fake gun lmao🦑 #squidgame #pinksoldier #squidgamecosplay #squidgamecostume #tutorial #diy #squidgametutorial #fyp ♬ Pink Soldiers - 23

Amazon is also filled with listings for numbered tracksuits, red jumpsuits, and black masks , which each item typically clocking in at around $20 to $30.

Fans of "Squid Game" can also grab any greenish-blue tracksuit and iron on their favorite character's player number or wear a yellow shirt under a red dress with knee-high socks to play the show's creepy robot doll, who initiates the fatal red light, green light game.

Though Netflix hasn't released any official costumes, the "Squid Game" official merch store includes green and white T-shirts customizable with the number of your favorite player and hoodies customizable with the guards' ranks (either squares, triangles, or circles).

"Accept the invitation at your own risk," the website said. "If you're like us and love 'Squid Game,' you've come to the right place - and the stakes aren't as high."

In addition, the white slip-on Vans that look similar to the sneakers worn by contestants in the TV show have seen a 7,800% surge in sales , and white slip-on sneakers saw a 145% increase in search volume.

Netflix's online store also includes merchandise for other Netflix hits, like Lupin, Sex Education, and The Witcher .

Netflix predicts "Squid Game" will become one of the streaming service's most popular TV series of all time, and the show has already surpassed "Bridgerton" in online audience engagement. The show has also impressed critics, and it boasts a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Squid#White Socks#Youngkyu Park Netflix#South Korean#Tiktok#Tik Tok#Jagkoleen
UPI News

Beyond 'Squid Game': Foreign-language shows to binge on Netflix

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Squid Game has taken over the streaming airwaves as Netflix's most streamed show in every market where it is available, but the South Korean thriller is not the streaming giant's only foreign language offering. The series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, hit No. 1 in late September...
TV SERIES
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Review: Season 2 Keeps Its Charms While Expanding for Even More Meaningful Stories

Last year’s reboot of Ann M. Martin’s “The Baby-Sitters Club” was a TV highlight, not only for capturing and conveying pure delight but for giving audiences warmth and familiarity during a difficult time. It would have been easy for creator Rachel Shukert to rest on that goodwill. Instead, Season 2 of the Netflix original series is just as heartfelt, fun, and charming as Season 1 while simultaneously growing along with its characters. In Season 1, the series already laid the foundation by creating the club itself and the central conflicts that would necessitate the club’s impact on its characters. With that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Banned Horror Film Is Too Disgusting For Most To Watch This Halloween

Everyone is down for a good scare during Halloween and one of the best ways to get them is by watching horror films. While there are classics like The Shining and modern hits like Midsommar to watch, some fans have tried to seek out things far darker then could ever appear in cinemas.
MOVIES
Variety

Lux Vide Sales Chief Barbara Pavone on ‘Sandokan,’ ‘Michelangelo’ ‘Caravaggio’ & Retaining IP With Streamers (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Lux Vide, which has been pushing into the U.S. and international markets with high-end shows such as “Medici” and “Leonardo,” recently appointed former Warner Bros. Italy senior exec Barbara Pavone as its chief marketing and sales officer. As part of her job Pavone, who is attending Mipcom, is dealing with Lux’s international co-productions and partnerships. Not surprisingly, one of her biggest challenges is retaining IP when she negotiates with streamers such as Netflix. “It’s a privilege to work with global streaming platforms,” says Pavone who recently helped seal Lux’s first deal with a major streamer, details of which are being kept...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico,” premiering on Nov. 5. The crime drama, a companion series to “Narcos,” is set in the ’90s and examines the illegal drug trade in Mexico after “Narcos” focused on Colombian illegal drug trade. Season 3, which is 10 episodes long, follows the war that breaks out after Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. In the trailer, clips are shown of police break-ins, extravagant mansions and large-scale shootouts. The drug trafficker...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below. Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously...
MOVIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

253K+
Followers
18K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy