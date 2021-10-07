CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Man stabbed during argument at restaurant near University of Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPVwx_0cK2v5Bz00

A good Samaritan rushed to help a man being attacked at a restaurant near the University of Houston.

It happened outside the Pinks Pizza in the 5700 block of Calhoun around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Houston police said the victim got into an argument with someone inside the restaurant and the conflict spilled into the parking lot.

That's when they say the victim was stabbed, and two suspects took off.

ABC13 spoke to a witness who tried to help the man who was stabbed.

"I had her pull over the car and I got out and I ran out as fast as I could, and I went to go check on him. I held his hand, tried to calm him down, in case he bled out," witness Adonis Ringo said. "He was saying a couple of things that made it seem like they were already beefing or something."

The man is expected to be OK

Police said the two suspects took off and have not been caught.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#The University Of Houston#Police#Houstonpolice
ABC13 Houston

Man found stabbed to death in SW Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for answers after a man was found stabbed to death Saturday night in a southwest Houston neighborhood. It happened in the 11200 block of Sandstone Street just before 9 p.m. Houston police officers were flagged down about the victim who was found on...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
ABC13 Houston

Man found shot to death on SE Houston dead-end street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found shot to death Friday night in a southeast Houston neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nathaniel Street near Clearwood Drive, not far from the Gulf Freeway and Hobby Airport. Officers arrived and found that the...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
85K+
Followers
9K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy