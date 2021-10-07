CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Social no longer requires vaccination proof for entry in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Radio Social announced it will no longer ask guests for proof of vaccination in an update posted on the business’s website Thursday. The update cites a rising vaccination rate in Rochester.

Almost two months after declaring that customers would have to show their vaccination cards upon entry, Radio Social will now be accessible without proof of vaccination.

Radio Social’s new measure on their website, stating:

Radio Social will no longer require proof of vaccination from guests as of Wednesday, October 6. This decision is in response to the rising rate of vaccination and stabilization of Delta variant cases in our region and nationally. We are proud to be part of a community that is keeping one another healthy and safe.”

The business’ original mandate for customers who did not have vaccination proof came in the beginning of August, shortly after the CDC listed Monroe County under “substantial” COVID-19 transmission. At that point, the county had recorded 50.02 cases per 100,000. Several days later on August 12, Monroe County moved into a high-transmission rate and has stayed there ever since.

As of Wednesday, 430,301 residents in Monroe County are fully vaccinated and 479,377 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The county currently averages 205 new cases per day over the past week.

While Monroe County has seen an increase in vaccination numbers since Radio Social originally blocked those without vaccination proof, it remains a high-transmission rate area.

It remains unknown if other food and drink establishments will follow in Radio Social’s footsteps and allow guests to partake in activities without vaccination verification.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

