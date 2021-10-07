CC Sabathia torches Yankees for losing in Wild Card to ‘different’ Red Sox team
The New York Yankees will be watching the postseason from their couches the rest of the way after a disappointing defeat to the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card game. Despite having their primary core of players and starter/ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, the Yankees really never stood a chance against Boston, who were clearly more inspired, attacking the Bombers in various different ways to throw off their game.empiresportsmedia.com
Comments / 0