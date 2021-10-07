CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

UPDATE: Murder charges filed in Baxter County Homicide Crash

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man taken into custody yesterday afternoon in the fatal vehicle crash on Old Arkana Road is being charged by the Prosecuting Attorney with murder and assault crimes. DANIEL ROBERT ADAMS, 36 years old of rural Mountain Home, is being charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree, one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and four counts of Aggravated Assault, all felonies. He was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on those charges, after which he was transferred to the Boone County Detention Center in Harrison, Arkansas to be held there on exchange because the mother of the deceased works here at the Baxter County Detention Center. DANIEL ADAMS has a preliminary bond of $500,000 on these charges, and he will appear before the Circuit Court to answer later this month.

www.ozarkradionews.com

