CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Most Communications Service Providers Feel Unprepared to Charge for 5G Services

augustaceo.com
 7 days ago

A new Oracle Communications survey shows that while 73% of communications service providers (CSPs) plan to launch 5G networks by 2022, 94% have challenges with their existing charging systems. As these CSPs look to monetize everything from streaming videos and network slicing to eHealth and virtual gaming, they worry their outdated charging systems will hinder customer experience, performance, and the ability to get new offerings to market quickly.

augustaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Verizon Business and CareAR Leverage 5G to Transform Service Delivery and CX

CareAR SXM™ Platform to drive next-gen AI/AR-powered service delivery and customer experiences. Today, Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers. Combining Verizon’s 4G, 5G networks, and near real-time compute technology with CareAR’s augmented reality and AI-based platform, technicians can remotely and proactively resolve service issues faster, smarter and more safely, leading to a more efficient customer experience.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New Simplr Study: ecommerce Brands are Unprepared for Holiday Surge in Customer Service Inquiries

“The State of Ecommerce Customer Service 2021” reveals that many brands do not offer support channels such as chat and email and cannot meet acceptable response times. Many ecommerce brands are struggling to meet the service and support needs of their customers , foreshadowing a potentially tumultuous 2021 holiday season, finds a new report from Simplr. An in-depth study of support and service interactions across 1,483 ecommerce company websites, “The State of Ecommerce Customer Service 2021,” finds that only 40% of ecommerce brands have live chat available, and 21% do not offer readily available email support.
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Kyrio Launches Adaptive Route Control for Service Providers

Kyrio on Wednesday announced the launch of Adaptive Route Control (ARC), a software solution that allows network service providers to smoothly transition customer traffic between different networks, delivering a seamless connectivity experience that enables network users to remain reliably connected to the best available network. Built by Kyrio, ARC adds...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#5g#G Services#Oracle Communications
Digital Trends

Verizon expands 5G service with home and business mobile internet in new cities

Verizon users can expect an expansion in 5G services starting today. Including both 5G home internet and Verizon 5G for Business, the carrier announced starting today both 5G options are now available in Birmingham, Alabama, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Similarly, remote work residents can rejoice with these new cities added to their lineup, 5G Home will now be available in 60 cities across the United States.
INTERNET
augustaceo.com

Survey: 80% of SMBs Feel More Secure, Despite Influx of Cyberattacks

Untangle® Inc., a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today released the results of its fourth annual SMB IT Security Report. The report finds that, despite the flurry of cyberattacks, SMBs are expanding and embracing new work environments, and investing in and investigating new technologies to secure their business.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Federal government drops surprise restrictions on 5G service near airports

Canadians living near airports may have a hard time getting 5G service thanks to a surprise announcement from the federal government. The feds announced new restrictions on 5G service near most major airports over concerns of possible interference between the radio waves — called spectrum — used in 5G communications and certain aviation navigation tools. According to the Toronto Star, radio altimeters on aircraft operate on the 4,200 to 4,400 megahertz (MHz) frequency band, which is near the recently-auctioned 3,500MHz spectrum considered crucial to mid-band (or Sub-6) 5G.
U.S. POLITICS
martechseries.com

RingCentral Announces RingCentral Rise™, a Strategic and Secure Communications Platform Designed for Service Providers Around the World

Service providers now have access to Resources, Innovation, System integration, and Experiences (Rise) from RingCentral that offers unique, co-branded unified cloud communications for their customers. Highlights of RingCentral Rise:. Enables service providers to on-board new customers rapidly and accelerates cloud transformation by providing a comprehensive go-to-market solution. Extends RingCentral’s cloud...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Data Security
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Singapore
telecoms.com

5G service revenues to hit $73 billion this year – Juniper

Operators have the potential to generate hundreds of billions of dollars per year in revenue from 5G services in the coming years, provided they focus on virtualization in the core. So predicts Juniper Research, whose latest report puts global 5G service revenues at US$ 73 billion by the end of...
MARKETS
mobilesyrup.com

Rogers expands 5G service to 11 regions in Quebec

Rogers’ 5G internet service is now available to more people living in the Greater Montreal area and beyond. The company announced that 90 communities in 11 cities and towns can now connect to Rogers’ 5G network . The specific regions listed in the press release are Beaconsfield, Boucherville, Brossard, Dorval,...
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

Jet Edge Will Launch Gogo 5G Connectivity Service

Business jet management company Jet Edge International has signed an agreement with Gogo Business Aviation to launch Gogo’s 5G inflight connectivity service, the companies announced Oct. 13 during the NBAA-BACE conference. Jet Edge, based in Columbus, Ohio, has installed Gogo’s Avance L5 4G air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity system across the majority...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thepaypers.com

mmob to become a SuperApp-as-a-Service provider

Open Finance partnership platform mmob has announced the addition of a wave of new partners to its Open Finance network. Including brands such as PensionBee, Upside, and Glint Pay, the latest signings enable banks and large fintechs to embed services to their online ecosystems from a range of industries including pensions, alternative payment offerings, money transfers, multiple types of insurance, cashback, and household services.
TECHNOLOGY
njbmagazine.com

Professional Service Firms Provide Guidance to Businesses

Financial institutions, law firms and accounting firms have been instrumental in their efforts to help small businesses owners navigate their way through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The singular goal during that time? Survival. While the current situation for businesses is a far cry from what it was...
SMALL BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Maxis readies for 5G with managed service acquisition

Malaysia-based Maxis acquired local managed network and security services specialist MyKRIS Asia for MYR157.5 million ($37.9 million), boosting its capabilities to deliver private networks and 5G fixed wireless access to enterprise customers. In a statement, Maxis remarked the deal adds 70 engineers and support staff, and enhances its expertise in...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us reliant on digital technologies, eroding our privacy

In 2019, more than two billion people had an internet connection — more than 60 billion Google searches per month and 156 million emails were sent per minute. These statistics hint at the intensity and penetration of the internet in our daily interactions. And over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increase in our collective dependence on digital technologies for our professional, social and recreational needs. One of the outcomes of this increased dependence is the subjection of our everyday work and personal lives to increased surveillance. ...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

BigCommerce, CMA CGM Partner to Power E-Commerce Solutions

The partnership will equip merchants with a new online sales channel that is fully integrated with critical information systems. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Pandora papers: what the offshore services providers say

Below are responses, some of them edited, received from three offshore services providers – Alcogal, Asiaciti Trust and Fidelity – whose information appears in the Pandora papers, and who were invited by the Guardian to comment on their activities and those of their clients. Alcogal. “Alcogal complies with all laws...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Planned increases in charges by airports and service providers will stall recovery in air travel, says IATA

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 5): The planned increases in charges by airports and air navigation service providers (ANSPs) will stall recovery in air travel and damage international connectivity, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In a statement on Monday, IATA said confirmed airport and ANSP charges increases have already reached...
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy