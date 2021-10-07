Richmond County School System Awarded Nearly $1M in GaDOE SUCCESS Grants
The Georgia Department of Education announced today that the Richmond County School System will receive five grant awards totaling $999,865 to support school improvement. “Our schools and students will be the biggest beneficiaries of the programs these funds will make available,” says Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, RCSS Superintendent. “We are using these funds to focus on reading comprehension, progressive reading and math skills to help our students succeed,” Bradshaw adds.augustaceo.com
