Lt. Governor Duncan Recognizes Significance of College and Career Academies at 14th Annual Business & Education Summit
Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan hosted College and Career Academies from across the state yesterday at the Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange, Georgia for the 14th Annual Business & Education Summit. Joined by community leaders, educators and students, Duncan organized a series of panels highlighting the essential role workforce development plays in “advancing innovation,” which served as the meeting's official theme.augustaceo.com
