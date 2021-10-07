CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Second set of remains found in Chautauqua County identified as those of Buffalo woman

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WL4C_0cK2si9u00

TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the second set of human remains found last month were those of a Buffalo woman.

Marquita Mull, 50, was reported missing on July 18 after last being seen in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore area on June 25.

Mull’s remains were found a day after another set of remains were seen near the Rails to Trails entrance off Woleben Road in the Town of Portland. The sets of remains were less than 20 yards apart.

The other set of remains, which are believed to be decades old, were not those of Lori Ceci Bova or Corrie Anderson — two other women who went missing in Chautauqua County in 1997 and 2008. Dental records helped lead officials to this conclusion.

According to authorities, Mull did not have a known connection to Chautauqua County, so they believe she was brought there.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
Portland, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Portland, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

India Walton says City of Buffalo’s parks need more attention

(WIVB) – Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton says the city’s parks will receive more attention if she’s voted into office. Families joined the Democratic nominee at Shoshone Park Tuesday afternoon. Walton says the parks need more care than city leaders are providing, and she’s committed to making them better. “The city of buffalo is not […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental#Associated Press Award#News 4
News 4 Buffalo

Preliminary injunction granted in health care worker vaccine mandate case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -A Federal Judge in Utica has dealt a blow to New York State’s health care worker vaccine mandate. He’s granted the plaintiffs, who sought a religious exemption, a preliminary injunction.  Last month a group of Christian medical professionals filed a complaint calling for a religious exemption to the rule.  Federal Judge David […]
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
News 4 Buffalo

Chippewa Street welcomes back Bills fans for Sunday “Block Party”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans will be back on Chippewa Street Sunday to cheer on their team at the second Bills Block Party of the season. Chippewa Street, between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street, will close for the game so fans can sit, stand and eat in the street and watch the Bills play in Kansas City on 15 foot LED video walls.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

637
Followers
249
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy