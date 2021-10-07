CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

10-7-21 fdl county rollover crash injures teen girl

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16 year old New Holstein girl was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. The crash happened shortly after 9:30pm Wednesday on Calmar Road between County Highway Q and Zellner Road. The investigation showed the vehicle was eastbound on Calmar Road at a high rate of speed and lost control, went off the roadway and struck multiple trees before rolling over. The driver was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah with serious injuries.

IN THIS ARTICLE
