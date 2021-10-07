CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds feature HearID ANC

By Satsuki Then
 5 days ago
Soundcore has revealed a new premium wireless earbud that slots into its premium Liberty line. The earbuds are called Liberty 3 Pro, and they feature HearID active noise cancellation can monitor outside ambient noise levels in real-time while monitoring in-air pressure. The way it monitors external sounds and air pressure allows the earbuds to adjust noise cancellation technology to match the situation.

Liberty 3 Pro also utilizes touch control and features a dual-driver configuration. Other features include Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0. They also utilize Fusion Comfort technology to make them compact, attractive, and comfortable. Soundcore says it worked with 20 Grammy award-winning audio producers to create the best-sounding PWS earbuds it has ever produced.

The HearID ANC can automatically customize noise reduction based on outside conditions. It further customizes the sound profile by analyzing the ear pressure to provide a precise and comfortable listening experience. ACAA 2.0 uses a coaxial-aligned acoustic architecture featuring a Knowles balanced Armature driver paired to a 10.6mm dynamic driver.

Liberty 3 Pro supports LDAC codec when utilized with compatible devices allow you to transfer three times more data than standard Bluetooth formats. Transferring more data allows for a high-resolution audio experience. The HearID sound function inside the earbuds can also be custom-tuned via an app.

Other upgrades for the Liberty 3 Pro compared to the Liberty 2 Pro include that they are 30 percent smaller than the prior device and are IPX4 rated for water resistance. The earbuds are offered in four colors, including midnight black, frost white, fog gray, and dusk purple. Liberty 3 Pro earbuds will be available on October 7 starting at $169.99 in the US, £139.99 in the UK, and €159.99 in Europe.

