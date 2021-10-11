CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 partners with Navy Pier to present 'CHICAGO LIVE AGAIN,' celebrating return of theater

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

"CHICAGO LIVE AGAIN," hosted by "Windy City Weekend's" Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, heightens the anticipation for the triumphant return of performing arts and live theater in Chicago after 18 months of darkness caused by the pandemic shutdown. ABC7 Chicago teamed up with Navy Pier for a half-hour special capturing the exciting performances that will once again entertain live, on stages across Chicago. The performances were part of a free, two-day performing arts festival sponsored by Navy Pier in September. "CHICAGO LIVE AGAIN" will air twice on ABC7, Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The special will also be available on abc7chicago.com and on ABC7 connected TV apps.

Performances from "Moulin Rouge" and "Rent" from Chicago Live Again.

In 2020, the pandemic hit the performing arts and theater industry hard as venues, both large and small went dark. This half-hour special welcomes audiences back to Chicago's vibrant theater and performing arts community by offering a sneak peek at the dazzling variety of entertainment available in the 2021 season. Highlights will include Broadway in Chicago's production of Disney's "Frozen" and "Moulin Rouge," the Chicago Shakespeare Theater's performance of the Beatles' "She Loves You," from its production of "As You Like It," and the Black Ensemble Theatre performance of the classic song "I'll Take You There." The melodic voices of the Chicago Children's Choir will also be showcased.

The Chicago Children's Choir performs during Chicago Live Again as well as a performance from "Paradise Square."

The entertainment industry was the first to shut down and the last to reopen. To herald the long-awaited return of live performance, Navy Pier pulled together 50 of the city's brightest marquee names to perform at a single event for the first time in history. In addition to highlights from this event, the special will spotlight artists and industry experts who tell their stories about the challenges they faced navigating life during the pandemic.

The Chicago Shakeseare Theater performers during Chicago Live Again.

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago. The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago, holiday kickoff special "The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival," syndicated to a national audience, as well as the award-winning program series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversity and highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ communities, among others. Every Friday, Windy City Weekend, entertains while giving Chicagoans everything they need to know about what's happening in the city. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives, one of the biggest one-day drives in the country and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.

