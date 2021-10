Q: We bought our home nearly four years ago and just discovered a major roof problem that was not reported by our home inspector. The added sunroom recently developed a leak, so we called a roofing contractor. He nearly fell through the roof because of severe dry rot. In fact, there was so much rot, the addition had to be torn down, reducing the size and value of our home. We feel the home inspector should be liable for failing to disclose this condition, but we can't seem to find his report. When we called his office, he claimed not to have a copy. How should we handle this unhappy situation?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO