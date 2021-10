BOSTON (CBS) – CJ Albertson of Fresno, California made a name for himself at the Boston Marathon Monday. He didn’t win, but he got quite a bit of attention by bolting out to the front of the men’s race at the start in Hopkinton and holding that lead all by himself until Heartbreak Hill. Albertson, who turned 28 Monday, quickly had spectators asking “Who is that guy?” as he tore through the first mile in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds and separated himself from the pack immediately. CJ Albertson opened up a huge lead in the first few miles of the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO