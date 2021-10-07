North Shore Montessori's Carolyn Kambich Honored with Geigle Service Award

Carolyn Kambich, founder of the North Shore Montessori Schools (Deerfield, Glenview/Northfield, and Riverwoods) was presented the 2021 F.R. Geigle Service Award in a ceremony at Northern Illinois University. Through her decades of incredible service, both locally and internationally, through her work as an educator, Montessori advocate, and volunteer, Kambich has served countless parents, students and communities. After founding the Deerfield Montessori School in 1966, she went on to establish additional schools on the North Shore, now known as the North Shore Montessori Schools. She visited Uganda, Africa 14 times to establish Montessori schools there. Kambich currently sits on the Board of the Midwest Montessori Teacher Training Center.