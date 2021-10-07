'If it's controversial, we'll address it': New Turner NHL studio crew says few topics off-limits

The conversation began on a serious note – prescription medication use in the NHL – and ended nearly six minutes later with Wayne Gretzky telling stories about playing exhibition games in San Antonio, Texas.

Nobody will accuse the Turner Sports NHL studio team of Gretzky, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette and Rick Tocchet, with host Liam McHugh, of being uninteresting.

What could have been a segment during an intermission on a Tuesday or Thursday night this NHL season provided an example of the breadth of their insights, and the potential for the team, which will draw natural comparisons to the network's iconic "Inside the NBA" studio show.

"There really aren't that many topics that are going to be off-topic for us," Carter said. "If it’s controversial, we’ll address it. We’re not looking for it, but we’re not running from it either."

Tocchet began the medication conversation – spurred by comments made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner on Twitter over the weekend – by saying he'd never seen a team force a player to take medication during his 18-year playing career or in his many years behind the bench as a coach.

"As a player, you’re in charge of your own body," Carter chimed in.

Carter's issue with Lehner's comments stemmed from the callout of Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault; Vigneault has denied anything related to the accusations and Lehner walked back the comments earlier this week.

"Because he kind of put him in that box without exactly saying what AV did," he said.

Bissonnette, a former NHL enforcer and co-host of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast on Barstool Sports, said the language barrier for Lehner might have been a factor. He went into his own personal experience of being prescribed Percocet after wrist surgery. Bissonnette said he didn't finish the bottle because of the changes to his body he experienced, but that was his own decision.

“At a certain point, you have to take accountability over what you’re being handed,” he said.

Lehner noted sleep aid Ambien as a source of his own mental health struggles; Bissonnette said he needed it to sleep because of the intensity hockey requires late into the night.

“I had to monitor that on my own,” Bissonnette said. “It’s very difficult. Some of these players are very young. I hope they are explained the consequences of abusing these types of things, but all in all, my personal experience, I always had great care when I was in the National Hockey League.”

The conversation shifted back to "The Great One." Gretzky commented on the advances in sports medicine in his playing days and told of the treatment he received before broadening the picture into fame and pressure.

“In those days, they’d tell you go home, take two aspirin, get a good night’s sleep,” he said. “Tomorrow we’ll skate it out and sweat for an hour and a half. But that’s kind of the way we looked at it, right?

“Listen, professional athletes make a lot of money, and they deserve every penny that they get. But there’s a lot of stress and pressure that goes with that I think a lot of times the average fan doesn't know about or really understands.”

Bissonnette used that as an opportunity to compare the concussion testing in the American Hockey League at the beginning of his career to 10 years later, when far more precautions were in place.

Eventually, the conversation shifted to league camaraderie and the number of exhibition games. Gretzky and Tocchet cracked about playing in places like Texas. “I think part of it is Robin Lehner being able to speak out about this,” said McHugh, the former NBC hockey studio host who noted he feels more freedom to go beyond on-ice strategy at a new network. “I know there’s some issue with (calling out Vigneault), but he did backtrack from that, and I think it’s good that you empower people to speak out, ask questions.”

To be its best, the Turner crew knows they must follow that same blueprint, speaking out and asking questions.

