As she ponders her next political steps, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has accepted a lifetime appointment to the Board of Trustees of Clemson University, her alma mater.The appointment was announced Tuesday by the university, from which Haley graduated in 1994 with a degree in accounting.Of the 13 Clemson board members, six positions are selected by state lawmakers. The other seven, of which Haley has one, are named in the will of founder Thomas G. Clemson as lifetime positions, with the sole power “to fill all vacancies which may occur in their number by death, resignation,...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO