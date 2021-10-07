CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Larry Williams Discusses TAG & Helping Drive Innovation in Georgia

metroatlantaceo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident & Chief Executive Officer of Technology Association of Georgia Larry Williams talks about the important role that technology plays in Georgia's economy and what it means to have a great business climate. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Resilient Georgia Makes Mental Wellness More Accessible in Georgia by Expanding to 12 Statewide Regions

Resilient Georgia, a statewide coalition of organizations building a more resilient, trauma-informed Georgia, now reaches more than half of all Georgia counties with 12 regional coalitions ensuring urban and rural communities statewide have access to behavioral health resources. Resilient Georgia has been working with 12 regions across Georgia and the surrounding counties to provide a regional emphasis on trauma informed awareness and care, as well as prevention training on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and child sexual abuse as a basis to transform child-serving systems and procedures intersecting both public and private sectors.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

The Cities of Georgia: Planting Seeds and Living Dreams

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.” - Robert Louis Stevenson. In our uncertain times, one thing is certain: Challenges will always arise, and leadership is the primary ingredient to successfully deal with such challenges. Over the last 18 months, we have experienced a pandemic which affected business, economies, jobs, health care and families, and caused the loss of life of over 24,000 Georgians. And yet, through this time, one common ingredient is that city leaders have stepped up courageously to be voices of stability, encouragement and hope for the citizens they serve. In many cases, economies have recovered, and revenues are strong. However, this is not uniform across all cities.
GEORGIA STATE
KUTV

Larry H. Miller Dealerships sell to Georgia automotive group for $3.2 billion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Asbury Automotive Group, based out of Georgia, is set to purchase all Larry H. Dealerships for $3.2 billion. The deal is said to bring one of the country's largest dealership groups, and its more than five dozen Western U.S. stores, into the Asbury family, along with a service contract and vehicle protection product provider.
GEORGIA STATE
uga.edu

Helping businesses adopt social innovation practices

UGA student consultants work with Georgia companies earning B Corp certification. What’s good for business and what’s good for society used to be a choice between two paths that didn’t necessarily intersect, separated by the profit motive. More business owners and shareholders are rejecting that idea, and Terry College of...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Monroe Local News

Georgia and Taiwan officially recognize historic driving partnership

Georgians now have the opportunity to explore new roads across the world, literally. On September 30, the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) signed an agreement to mutually recognize driver’s licenses between Taiwan and the State of Georgia. The agreement will take effect immediately. Anyone who holds a driver’s license...
GEORGIA STATE
pymnts

Koffie Labs Expands Trucking Innovation to Georgia, Pennsylvania

InsurTech Koffie Labs, which works in innovating the trucking and transportation markets, has expanded to Georgia and Pennsylvania and has announced two new distribution partners in Cooper Insurance and Associates and Fleet Risk Management/Assured Partners of GA, according to a press release. Koffie began underwriting in Tennessee and Illinois in...
ECONOMY
metroatlantaceo.com

Dr. Randy Kluender on the Georgia School of Orthodontics

President & Chairman of the Georgia School of Orthodontics Dr. Randy Kluender talks about their Residency Program for dentists who specialize in orthodontics. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Williams
metroatlantaceo.com

Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business Launches the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact

The Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business (“Center”) at the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business has announced 13 companies as members of the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact (“Compact”), a collaborative initiative focused on galvanizing climate action in Georgia: Anthem, Better Earth, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Eversheds Sutherland, Goodr, Google, Interface, Norfolk Southern, Southwire, The Coca-Cola Company, TKE, UPS, and YKK. The Compact’s mission is to leverage the collective impact of our state’s business community to achieve net zero carbon emissions in Georgia by 2050 through a just, competitive, and sustainable transition. In support of this mission, companies that join the Compact commit to supporting Georgia’s transition to net-zero carbon emissions, participating in at least one collaborative initiative that advances this goal, reporting annually on activities, and contributing funds to sustain the Compact.
TECHNOLOGY
metroatlantaceo.com

Gwinnett Chamber Strategic Leaders Visit Austin to Explore Best Practices

The Gwinnett Chamber recently traveled to Austin, Texas for its annual Strategic Leadership Visit (SLV), having last visited Austin in 2012. The SLV brings together a select group of elected and government officials, business leaders, and community partners to visit a like-minded city in North America to explore best practices to apply back home. With more than 90 attendees, this year’s group was the largest in Gwinnett Chamber history.
AUSTIN, TX
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Furniture Mart Seeks Nominations to Award a Local Hero a $3000 Bedroom Set

As a token of appreciation for local heroes who always commit to others above themselves, Georgia Furniture Mart is asking the public to nominate someone they feel is a hero during these challenging times. Called Sleep Beautifully Tonight, the Grand Prize winner will be selected from submitted nominations/entries and be invited to the Georgia Furniture Mart Showroom on Dawson Blvd in Norcross to select the bedroom set of their dreams (read all the rules here). The set will be chosen from the amazing selection and variety of styles featured in the Georgia Furniture Mart showroom floor and valued at $3000.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Upcoming SBA Georgia District Events

How to Access the WOSB Federal Contracting Program Repository. Before you can participate in the women’s federal contracting program, you must either use SBA FREE online application or an approved third-party certifier. Both methods will require you to use the https://beta.certify.sba.gov/ new portal. This webinar will provide you information on the certification process for the Women Owed Small Business Certification Program. Webinar access information will be forwarded to all attendees via email.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#President Chief#Technology Association
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Power to Launch First Battery Energy Storage System on State’s Transmission Grid

Georgia Power has received approval from the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) to build, own, and operate a new battery energy storage system. Known as the Mossy Branch Battery Facility, the grid-charging battery system is located on 2.5-acres in Talbot County, near Columbus, Georgia. This innovative facility will be the first standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on the Georgia Integrated Transmission System and represents a key milestone in the company’s efforts toward a more sustainable energy future. The 65 MW/260 MWh system is part of a larger 80 MW BESS portfolio approved in the Company’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Tech Passes SACSCOC Fifth-Year Interim Report, Receives Commendation for Serve-Learn-Sustain

Georgia Tech received notification in July from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the accrediting body for degree-granting institutions of higher education in the southern states, that the Institute’s Fifth-Year Interim Report has been accepted with no additional reporting requested. The Institute also received a...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Inxeption Opens New Digital Transformation Center in Atlanta

Inxeption, the pioneer of digital Industrial commerce, is excited to announce that it has opened a new office in Atlanta, Georgia’s burgeoning Peachtree Corners area. Opening on the heels of a successful Q3, the new office will serve as the company’s Digital Transformation Center. Fast-growing, Silicon Valley-based Inxeption has made digital commerce technology and services the backbone of its software platform.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
metroatlantaceo.com

Local Business Owner Altimese Dees Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Altimese Dees of The Real Estate Gallery of Georgia was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Dees, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

5 Reasons to Drive to Blue Ridge, Georgia

Ready to get the heck out of Atlanta? You don’t have to go very far to feel like you’ve escaped the city. Blue Ridge, GA is about 1.5 hours north of the city. Throw on a podcast and drive up, and when you do, you’ll be rewarded with a cute downtown, picturesque orchards, and plenty of hikes. It’s basically a fall wonderland. Whether you’re looking for a day trip or an overnight getaway, here are five reasons to drive to Blue Ridge, GA as soon as possible.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
CBS Atlanta

Gov. Kemp: Cisco To Open ‘Talent And Collaboration Center’ In Atlanta, Create 700 Jobs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: At a gathering with state and local officials and members of Cisco’s executive leadership, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that American multinational technology conglomerate and Fortune 100 company Cisco will invest up to $41 million in opening a Talent and Collaboration Center in the Coda building in Midtown Atlanta. The company plans to create up to 700 jobs in the metro region with this significant expansion project. “Cisco is a top member of our state’s business community, and it is a pleasure to see them significantly expand their presence in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Cisco’s reinvestment...
ATLANTA, GA
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy