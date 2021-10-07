Larry Williams Discusses TAG & Helping Drive Innovation in Georgia

The Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business (“Center”) at the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business has announced 13 companies as members of the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact (“Compact”), a collaborative initiative focused on galvanizing climate action in Georgia: Anthem, Better Earth, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Eversheds Sutherland, Goodr, Google, Interface, Norfolk Southern, Southwire, The Coca-Cola Company, TKE, UPS, and YKK. The Compact’s mission is to leverage the collective impact of our state’s business community to achieve net zero carbon emissions in Georgia by 2050 through a just, competitive, and sustainable transition. In support of this mission, companies that join the Compact commit to supporting Georgia’s transition to net-zero carbon emissions, participating in at least one collaborative initiative that advances this goal, reporting annually on activities, and contributing funds to sustain the Compact.
