Surgery Exchange and Vizient Partner to Provide Comprehensive Implant and Bill-Only Process Optimization Solution to Hospitals
Surgery Exchange today announced it is partnering with Vizient, Inc. to provide its cloud-based, end-to-end platform that automates and streamlines implant surgery planning and case management to hospitals. This solution resolves a growing clinical supply chain concern by standardizing automation to realize greater cost efficiencies by health care providers. The strategic partnership provides more access to its offering by reaching a larger marketplace via Vizient’s diverse membership base, which includes more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers - including academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and ambulatory care providers, representing more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.metroatlantaceo.com
