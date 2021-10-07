Conyers Chicken-and-waffles Restaurant Plans downtown Atlanta Expansion
A Conyers restaurant with national notoriety will open its second location in a historic downtown Atlanta building. Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles is set to take over a commercial space at 342 Peachtree St., according to a building permit application filed with the City of Atlanta. The building that will house the restaurant was once home to Army Surplus Sales and dates to 1929, according to a real estate listing.metroatlantaceo.com
