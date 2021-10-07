CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Encourages Public to Help Veterans During Great Days of Service 2021

 7 days ago

With Veterans Day just around the corner on November 11, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is proud to team up with the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services to show its support for local veterans during Great Days of Service 2021. Between September 21 and October 21, the eco-centric, community-focused nonprofit will collect items at One Justice Square Building in Lawrenceville to benefit the Gwinnett Veterans Resource Center (GVRC). The Gwinnett Coalition’s GVRC seeks to meet the needs of veterans and their military families by providing information, referrals, and resources in a welcoming environment that honors their service and sacrifice to our country.

