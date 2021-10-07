CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Depot Surpasses 5,000 Crypto ATMs and Solidifies Position as Largest Crypto ATM Network in North America

 7 days ago

Bitcoin Depot®, the world's largest and fastest growing crypto ATM network, today announced a new milestone and that the company now operates more than 5,000 Bitcoin ATMs across the United States and Canada. The company has tripled its kiosk count in the last six months, as it continues to provide fast and secure access to cryptocurrency transactions for communities all across North America, especially the underbanked.

