Norfolk Southern to Purchase 100% Renewable Energy in Altoona & Pittsburgh
Norfolk Southern Corporation announced that it will purchase 100% renewable energy to power the company’s operations in the Altoona and Pittsburgh regions through agreements with Penelec and Met-Ed utilities. Already one of the most sustainable industries, shipping by rail instead of truck lowers carbon emissions by 75% on average, relieves traffic congestion, and reduces the wear on public infrastructure.metroatlantaceo.com
