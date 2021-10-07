CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Norfolk Southern to Purchase 100% Renewable Energy in Altoona & Pittsburgh

metroatlantaceo.com
 7 days ago

Norfolk Southern Corporation announced that it will purchase 100% renewable energy to power the company’s operations in the Altoona and Pittsburgh regions through agreements with Penelec and Met-Ed utilities. Already one of the most sustainable industries, shipping by rail instead of truck lowers carbon emissions by 75% on average, relieves traffic congestion, and reduces the wear on public infrastructure.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gunfire in Beirut killed at least fiveLebanese Shi'ites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion. The shooting on a...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Business
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
NBC News

Prince William tells billionaires: Forget space race and focus on saving Earth

LONDON — Prince William delivered an apparent jab at the billionaire space race Thursday, saying the world's greatest minds should be more focused on saving Earth than looking beyond our planet's horizons. In an interview with the BBC that aired early Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge warned of a "rise...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Energy Consumption#Altoona Pittsburgh#Met Ed#Esg#American
CBS News

Man armed with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway, police say

Stockholm, Sweden — A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy