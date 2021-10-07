Arrow Exterminators Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Goliath Pest Control in Lake Mary, FL
Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators is pleased to announce the merger and acquisition of Goliath Pest Control, an outstanding service company focusing on providing quality commercial pest control in Central Florida. Based in Lake Mary, FL, Goliath services commercial customers in twenty Florida counties along the East Coast from Jacksonville to Vero Beach and along the I-4 corridor from Daytona Beach to Orlando to the expansive Tampa Bay area, including Sarasota. This transaction allows Arrow to grow and reach more commercial customers and provides Arrow with a larger commercial presence in the greater Orlando market.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0