Omnipod Launches Audio-First Social Media for Podcasting and Short-Form Audio

Am I Normal? with Mona Chalabi, the newest podcast from the TED Audio Collective, launches on October 18. We all want to know if we’re normal: Do I have enough friends? Should it take me this long to get over my ex? Should I move or stay where I am? Endlessly curious data journalist Mona Chalabi needs to know, and she’s ready to dive into the numbers to get some answers. But studies and spreadsheets don’t tell the whole story, so she’s consulting experts, strangers and even her mum to fill in the gaps. The answers might surprise you, and make you ask: Does normal even exist?

