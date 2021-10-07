CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midtown Union’s Class-AA Office Tower Tops Out in Midtown Atlanta

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife Inc.’s institutional asset management business, and Granite Properties, a commercial real estate investment, development and management company, announced the topping out of Midtown Union’s Class-AA, 26-Story, 612,000 square foot office tower in Midtown Atlanta. Anchored by the future headquarters of Invesco, the building will offer a sustainable and wellness-focused workspace, and is pursuing LEED and Fitwel certifications.

#Midtown Atlanta#Luxury Hotel#Commercial Real Estate#Metlife Building#Midtown Union#Mim#Metlife Inc#Granite Properties#Leed#Fitwel#Brasfield Gorrie
