Halsey’s film ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ coming to HBO Max

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey’s accompanying film for her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, will premiere on HBO Max on October 7th. The movie, which shares the same name as the record, was previously shown in IMAX theaters around the world in August, taking in nearly $1M at the box office.

themusicuniverse.com

HBO Max acquires Halsey album-film

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power debuts Oct 7th. Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Film Experience will debut on Thursday, October 7th on HBO Max in the US as a Max Original film. HBO Max has acquired the film after a limited theatrical run in IMAX theaters, which broke nearly $1 million at the box office after selling out in 70+ theaters globally.
