Saint Charles County, MO

St. Charles County Police: Officer fatally shoots suspect

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say a St. Charles County police officer fatally shot a suspect who pointed a gun at him early Thursday. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in Wentzville after officers made a traffic stop. Police say a man emerged from the stopped car holding a gun and pointed it at an officer, who then fired his service weapon at the man. Police say officers rendered medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived, but the man died at the scene. His name has not been released. Police also have not released the name of the officer who shot the man.

