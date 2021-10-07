CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tech space added to Des Moines Central Library

By Taylor Musgrove
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Library has recently opened a Tech Central Innovation and Maker Lab that gives members access to state-of-the-art technology for free.

The library’s goal is to bridge a digital divide and give different groups access to brand-new equipment.

The lab includes Adobe Suite Software, video editing stations, a green screen with a professional camera, a sewing machine, a media conversion station, and a Glowforge laser engraver.

Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

“They can be creative, whether they are an entrepreneur, small business owner, nonprofit, person, or even a student,” Supervising Librarian, Jon Hobbs said. “It’s for anyone who wants to be creative and learn more about technology and use that to their advantage in one way or the other.”

The lab took a little under $15,000 to create and was made possible by the Public Library Foundation.

People can learn more about the Tech Central Innovation and Maker Lab at DMPL.org.

