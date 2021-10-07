CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tears For Fears reunite announce first album in 17 years The Tipping Point: "Something happens when we put our heads together"

By George Griffiths Twitter
officialcharts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTears For Fears have reunited and announced the release of The Tipping Point, their first album in 17 years. The iconic 80s duo - comprising of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith - last released an album together in 2004, although they did previously share two new songs as part of a Greatest Hits collection in 2017.

www.officialcharts.com

Tears for Fears Detail First LP in 17 Years, 'The Tipping Point'

Tears for Fears will release their first album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, on Feb. 25. The British art-pop band teased the project with the textured title track. The shadowy song — inspired by the death of cofounder Roland Orzabal’s wife Caroline in 2017 — was cowritten by the singer and multi-instrumentalist with guitarist Charlton Pettus; production was handled by the band, Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter.
Tears for Fears announce new album after 17-year hiatus

It’s been 17 years since Tears for Fears have released new music but on Thursday, the English rockers confirmed they have a new album on the way. The “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” singers revealed that their seventh studio album, named The Tipping Point, is due out early next year.
Hear The Title Track From Tears For Fears' First New Album In 17 Years

Tears For Fears — maybe you’ve heard of them? The synth-pop greats, anchored by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, have been on the ’80s nostalgia touring circuit for a long while now, and along the way they’ve put out some previously unreleased songs through a a greatest hits collection and some reissues. But today, Tears For Fears are announcing their first new full-length album since 2004’s Everybody Loves A Happy Ending, making it their first album in just about 17 years. It’s called The Tipping Point and it’ll be out on February 25.
Tipping Point: Our picks and pans ('Many Saints of Newark,' Tears for Fears, 'Something Wicked' special edition)

Musically speaking, there are folks who'd be perfectly happy if it was still the mid-'80s. If you're one of those, then "Songs From the Big Chair" by Tears for Fears is probably an all-time album for you. Works for me! I don't think Tears for Fears has ever been anything but very-good-to-excellent, but their new single, "The Tipping Point," from a new album due early next year, could fit wonderfully in the middle of "Big Chair." There are haunting ambient notes recalling "Listen" and the gated Linn snare drum and 12/8 pattern associated with "Everybody Wants to Rule the World." Add their gift for hooky vocal melodies and a haunting call-and-response chorus — could this tune be about the loss of TFF songwriter Roland Orzabal's departed wife? — and "The Tipping Point" is one of the top singles of the year. Will it — or their impending first album in 17 years — resonate with a younger audience? Who cares? Bring back '85!
