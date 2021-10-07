Honey Brook Resident Receives Presidential Scholarship from Immaculata

Marie Wadlinger. Image via Immaculata University.

Immaculata University has announced that freshman Marie Wadlinger, a Honey Brook resident and graduate of Twin Valley High School, has earned the Presidential Scholarship.

The amount of the Presidential Scholarship is equal to annual full-time undergraduate tuition and is awarded to a select number of students with a record of academic excellence. Students are evaluated on the bases of GPA, class rigor, standardized test scores, class rank, and recommendations.

“Immaculata University is pleased to award outstanding high school students such as Marie Wadlinger,” said president Barbara Lettiere. “We are confident that she will continue to do great things as a communication major at Immaculata.”

During all four years of high school, Wadlinger was an active member of the Theater Arts Club and the International Thespian Society, serving as the public relations officer for the club and a cast member for the spring musical each year. In addition to her theater duties, Wadlinger was also a member of HEROES, a club where students create lesson plans and teach those lessons to elementary school students within the Twin Valley school District.

During her junior and senior year, Wadlinger was captain of the tennis team. Excelling academically, she was a member of the National Art Honors Society, where she served as historian and public relations officer and president; the National Honors Society; and student council.

“Receiving the Presidential Scholarship is a true blessing from God,” said Wadlinger. “It is a gift that will lead me to four years in a wonderful Catholic community and a lifetime serving Him.”

Wadlinger plans to minor in graphic design and political science. Her future career goals include working in the communications field, specializing in corporate branding. She hopes to eventually launch a nonprofit that provides access to the arts — including theater, dance, music, and song — to young children in a before- or after-school program.