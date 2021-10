Ok, I'm back. Also, Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at the Atlas Theater this year, thanks to the Cheyenne Little Theatre's shadowcast production. This is such a fun event and a great way to celebrate Halloween. Have Halloween plans already? Cool, they have 4 showings over two weekends so that you can sing along with the cast at the Atlas Theater. The first weekend of shows is October 22nd and 23rd and the second weekend is Halloween weekend, October 29th and 30th.

