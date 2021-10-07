Need a nice rainsuit for golf

Https://clemsontigers.com/tigers-storm-back-in-second-half-to-take-down-wake-forest/. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Clemson Tigers secured their second come-from-behind win of the season on Friday night at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. thanks to a second half onslaught by their offense. Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador’s right-footed strike in the 87th minute proved decisive as the Tigers advanced to 8-2 (3-1 ACC) on the season. The first half saw the two teams battle for possession and trade chances. Clemson had five corners while Wake had zero, but in the 41st minute the Demon Deacons (4-4-1, 1-2-1 ACC) were awarded a penalty kick. Jake Swallen converted the opportunity and gave his team the 1-0 advantage headed into the halftime locker room. Clemson came out firing in the second half, with five shots in the first ten minutes of the frame. The fifth one off the foot of freshman Tim Ströbeck found the back of the net to level the game at one apiece. The Tigers continued to test the Wake Forest defense with a barrage of shots, but despite the steady Clemson pressure, the Demon Deacons looked like they were going to hold on to force overtime. However, with just four minutes remaining, a loose ball last touched by Ousmane Sylla found the foot of Fernandez-Salvador, who curled the ball into the right-side netting with great composure. The Tigers, who outshot Wake Forest 13-1 in the second-half and 19-5 on the game, while earning 12 corner kicks to Wake’s one, held on for the road victory. Up next, the Tigers travel to Conway, S.C. on Tuesday, October 5 to take on Coastal Carolina in an in-state matchup. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

