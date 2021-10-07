CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a nice rainsuit for golf

 6 days ago

I havent bought one in a while. Any suggestions on a good one that doesnt cost a fortune- its for my grandson who is a HS golfer.

Tiger Woods in line for $8 million from PGA Tour after car crash ruled him out

There will be no official announcement as to who will claim the cash prize from the PGA Tour's player impact programme. But judging by the data Tiger Woods will be in line to receive the largest share of the $40 million carrot the Tour dangled in front of the players' eyes earlier this year.
Golf leagues

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — Peter Hofert, Mike Peyton, Neil Himber and Chris Buzzetto won a three-way tie with a match of cards at the Youngsville Senior League’s season-ending scramble at Maplehurst Country Club. Denny Howe, John Blum, Rick Hutley and Marty Yucha also tied Art Ward, Rod Korbar, Fred Carder and...
5 Golf Gear Checks Every Golfer Needs To Make

You’ve got a possible 14 clubs to choose from and countless other accessories to carry around with you during a round of golf, so it pays to make sure it’s all working exactly right for you. Going through the points in this list once or twice a year will keep...
Disc Golf

Why someone should join: “Someone joining the Disc Golf team should be someone who is looking to make some great friends and looking for a fun activity that is a lifelong sport.”. Prior knowledge/experience needed: “No prior experience or equipment is required, and I encourage everyone, and especially people who...
Golf donation

The Harcum Hunt Club held its annual golf tournament on Aug. 22 at Golden Eagle Golf Club in Lancaster. The club donated $1,000 of the proceeds from the tournament to the Mathews High School golf team. Club member Blake Hudgins, at right, presented MHS golf coach Wayne Lewis with a check onOct. 5. The MHS golf team recently finished its fall season, placing third in district competition and fifth at the regional tournament.
Second is twice as nice

Admittedly, it wasn’t Cashion’s best. It was still almost better than the rest. Cashion’s cheerleading team had its best-ever showing at the highest level when it finished as co-state runner-up at last weekend’s Class 2A competition in Tulsa. The team’s 226.8 points tied it for second place with Haworth. Both...
Bethune-Cookman Women’s Golf Team Needs Roster Increase

A women’s golf team at Bethune-Cookman University faces a season characterized by waiting and uncertainty as they are in need of more players. After returning for a fall season, which comes on the heels of a year that left the historically Black college without men’s tennis and golf teams, the Wildcats women’s golf team is currently composed of three golfers. However, the team is in need of at least five, and when the team plays in tournaments, the top four scores are counted, according to HBCU Buzz.
Nice WIN Jimbo . . .

6B2EEC63-E5EC-4E38-8847-8C6B017A7F75.jpeg(83.9 K) I’m sure this board will tell me what “Dumbo’s” reaction was to his stud’s defeat. I’m sure his tears are many.
Nice comeback win!

Https://clemsontigers.com/tigers-storm-back-in-second-half-to-take-down-wake-forest/. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Clemson Tigers secured their second come-from-behind win of the season on Friday night at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. thanks to a second half onslaught by their offense. Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador’s right-footed strike in the 87th minute proved decisive as the Tigers advanced to 8-2 (3-1 ACC) on the season. The first half saw the two teams battle for possession and trade chances. Clemson had five corners while Wake had zero, but in the 41st minute the Demon Deacons (4-4-1, 1-2-1 ACC) were awarded a penalty kick. Jake Swallen converted the opportunity and gave his team the 1-0 advantage headed into the halftime locker room. Clemson came out firing in the second half, with five shots in the first ten minutes of the frame. The fifth one off the foot of freshman Tim Ströbeck found the back of the net to level the game at one apiece. The Tigers continued to test the Wake Forest defense with a barrage of shots, but despite the steady Clemson pressure, the Demon Deacons looked like they were going to hold on to force overtime. However, with just four minutes remaining, a loose ball last touched by Ousmane Sylla found the foot of Fernandez-Salvador, who curled the ball into the right-side netting with great composure. The Tigers, who outshot Wake Forest 13-1 in the second-half and 19-5 on the game, while earning 12 corner kicks to Wake’s one, held on for the road victory. Up next, the Tigers travel to Conway, S.C. on Tuesday, October 5 to take on Coastal Carolina in an in-state matchup. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Not Clemson soccer related but some of you might need this..

Re: Not Clemson soccer related but some of you might need this.. Re: Not Clemson soccer related but some of you might need this.. Wow!! Tiger stripes Thank you for posting that video. It made me remember how blessed I am and how I complain sometimes about things that don’t even matter. That young man was filled with joy for accomplishing something we all take for granted. The video has changed the complexion of this day for me.
Playing Nice: Auburn

Big thanks to our friends over at College and Magnolia for playing along. 1. Auburn’s stock seems to be tanking. The Tigers lost a tough game at Penn State and nearly lost to Georgia Southern at home last Saturday. And for the month of October they have @ LSU, Georgia, @ Arkansas, and Ole Miss. How does Brian Harsin keep this from spiraling?
Nice play, dirtpeckers

"When I was young, I was sure of many things; now there are only two things of which I am sure: one is, that I am a miserable sinner; and the other, that Christ is an all-sufficient Saviour. He is well-taught who learns these two lessons." -John Newton.
Freeman goes yard - bottom of 8th

Whatever choice(s) you make makes you. Choose wisely. 3 strikeouts- needed a sand wedge for those last 2 swings. Whatever choice(s) you make makes you. Choose wisely. What’s this about Will Smith???? ….. [3]. Oct 12, 2021, 9:19 PM. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Whatever choice(s) you make makes you. Choose wisely. clover65®. All-TigerNet...
#BREAKING Bears' Linebacker Out For Season.

Tough news for the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. While they had good news earlier in the morning regarding quarterback Justin Fields who seems to be fine after hyperextending his knee, they received some terrible news regarding a linebacker. OLB Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pec against the Las Vegas Raiders.
