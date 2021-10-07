CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love amid health issues

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiwwY_0cK2kKsu00
Ray J (L) filed for divorce from his wife and former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star, Princess Love, amid his hospitalization for pneumonia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love, amid his ongoing health issues.

The 40-year-old singer and television personality filed for divorce Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported.

Ray J filed for divorce amid his hospitalization for pneumonia. The star told TMZ he tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times but is on oxygen and is having difficulty breathing and talking.

People confirmed Wednesday that Ray J filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

Ray J and Princess Love married in August 2016 and have two children, daughter Melody, 3, and son Epik, 21 months. Princess Love filed for divorce in May 2020 after accusing Ray J in November 2019 of leaving her and Melody stranded in Las Vegas.

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," the couple's rep said in May 2020.

Princess Love later dismissed her divorce filing and the couple briefly reconciled. Ray J filed for divorce again in September 2020.

Ray J and Princess Love co-starred together on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Comments / 324

SolidGold
5d ago

They should have never been married anyway they've showed toxic behavior to the world on TV before they were married so.....please report some real news because this is not it !!!

Reply(22)
149
Beverly Blake
5d ago

marriage is a fad today its not taken seriously anymore,its not for better or worse its as soon as were angry with each other its Divorce what about the children's future?

Reply(8)
110
MrRight
5d ago

you in the hospital with pneumonia and the only thing on your mind is filing for divorce. Can you at least wait until you get home. ( Reality Show marriage not real )

Reply(5)
23
Related
HollywoodLife

Ray J’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones With Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love may have their ups and downs, but they’re always there for their kids. Find out more about their adorable young ones and family unit here. Ray J, 40, is singer, television personality, and actor, and he shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with estranged wife, Princess Love, 36. The two star in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and are currently facing more drama by the day as Ray J recently filed for divorce for the third time against Princess — all while battling pneumonia in the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
michiganchronicle.com

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Says No Family Has Come To Visit Him

Ray J has reportedly been hospitalized due to a battle with non-COVID related pneumonia. According to reports, the “One Wish” singer was rushed to a hospital in Miami, Florida on Saturday after having trouble breathing and talking. Ray revealed that he’s been alone throughout most of his hospital stay, and no family has come to visit him. He told Hollywood Unlocked:
MIAMI, FL
hiphollywood.com

Ray J Files For Divorce While In the Hospital Battling Pneumonia

Ray J is battling a nasty case of pneumonia and now his wife Princess Love. According to reports Ray has once again filed for divorce. Apparently he filed Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court — all while he’s been in the hospital with pneumonia. Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub, said...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Ray J Hospitalized For Pneumonia: “I Thought It Was Over”

Ray J is currently being hospitalized in Miami following a battle with pneumonia. In fact, his condition worsened to the point where it was revealed that he thought he was going to die. The “One Wish” crooner told TMZ that doctors immediately assumed it was COVID-19 and placed him in that wing of the hospital. He considered the ordeal “frightening,” and even expressed, “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.” After he was tested five separate times for the potentially deadly virus, all his results came back negative and he was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray J
Person
Princess Love
hotnewhiphop.com

Ray J Wipes IG Clean & Declares He's "Separated & Single"

From the looks of his Instagram Story, Ray J is living the good life in Miami. Back in February, the multi-hyphenate entertainer revealed that he and his wife, Princess Love, were making the move from Los Angeles to the Sunshine State, so it does not come as a surprise that he surfaced in the city. However, there are more changes being made in Ray's life other than his address.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz React to Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Brother’ Post Fuels Rumors

Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling. “We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Files For Divorce#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

After Long Delay, Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Finally Gets Trial Date

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer finally has a date for his long-delayed murder trial. Eric R. Holder Jr., the man accused of gunning down the Victory Lap rapper and wounding two others in a brazen daylight ambush more than two years ago, is due to face a jury on January 5th, 2022, a Los Angeles County judge said Wednesday. “He’s nervous, but he knows it’s time to get the case moving to trial,” Holder’s latest lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, tells Rolling Stone exclusively. Jansen says Holder was experiencing “a substantial mental health issue” and was “off his medication” the day of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thesource.com

Frankie Lons Mother of Keyshia Cole Cause of Death Revealed

In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
194K+
Followers
42K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy