NZ Dollar Steadies After Slide

Trading started in slow motion yesterday as US cash bond markets were closed (Columbus Day). Still, the established trends remained in place. European yields extended their march north and are near or even surpass key technical levels. In a session without key data, German yield rose another 2 bps (2-y) to 3 bps (5 & 10-y). The 10-y yield easily took out the -0.15% level, the final hurdle ahead of the -0.07% May post-corona top. The 10-y EMU swap (0.28%) already trades well north of the comparable May top. A sustained break would suggest that rates are entering a new era. It deserves close monitoring. Persistent high oil/commodity prices of late raised inflation expectations, but yesterday’s move was mainly driven by higher real yields. In theory, this might be a sign of markets anticipating ECB tapering too. However, policy easing remains subject to hefty internal ECB debate. ECB’s Lane repeated the ‘temporary inflation’ mantra as he advocated that one-off wage increases do not per se contribute to sustained higher underlying inflation. Equity markets lost modest ground, with the US underperforming (S&P -0.7%). In FX, the DXY USD index held north of 94 (close 94.32), but this move was due to a sharp jump in USD/JPY (close 113.31 from 112.24). The yen suffers from higher core (real) yields/rising yield differentials. Moves in other major USD cross rates were more modest. EUR/USD is holding near recent lows (close 1.155). Short-term UK yields continue to rise (2-y + 5 bp) as the debate on an early BoE rate hike evolves (comments from Saunders and Bailey). However, for now it doesn’t cause any further sterling gains, not even against the euro. EUR/GGBP closed at 0.849.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO