Bend Bans Fireworks Permanently

The Bend City Council voted today to permanently prohibit the sale and use of fireworks in Bend. There is currently a temporary restriction on the use of fireworks in Bend that expires in December. In response to an extreme heat wave in late June, drought conditions and high fire danger, the City of Bend issued an emergency declaration that included a ban on the use of fireworks. Those restrictions on use did not prohibit sales, which under state law can only occur between June 23 and July 6 each year.