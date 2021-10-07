CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend Bans Fireworks Permanently

mycentraloregon.com
 5 days ago

The Bend City Council voted today to permanently prohibit the sale and use of fireworks in Bend. There is currently a temporary restriction on the use of fireworks in Bend that expires in December. In response to an extreme heat wave in late June, drought conditions and high fire danger, the City of Bend issued an emergency declaration that included a ban on the use of fireworks. Those restrictions on use did not prohibit sales, which under state law can only occur between June 23 and July 6 each year.

www.mycentraloregon.com

The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
