Fitness

A start-up that pays its people to keep a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI)

milwaukeesun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/PNN): Benepik, a Gurugram-based start-up, has introduced unique health benefits and is probably one of the firsts in the industry. According to the new policies, it will pay its employees to keep a Healthy Body Mass Index (BMI). As part of this, BMI will be calculated on a monthly basis, and employees with healthy BMI scores will instantly receive gift vouchers from their favourite platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

