Charles R. "Chuck" Williams, 94, of Waldron, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Heritage House of Greensburg. Born May 11, 1927 in Shelbyville, he was the son of Alonzo Williams and Prudence (Mackey) Williams. He married Betty L. (Perry) Williams on December 31, 1946 and she preceded him on Jan. 13, 2013.