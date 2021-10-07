CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EIA projects nearly 50% increase in world energy use by 2050, led by growth in renewables

eia.gov
 7 days ago

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Outlook 2021 Reference case. Note: Petroleum and other liquids includes biofuels. In our International Energy Outlook 2021 (IEO2021) Reference case, we project that, absent significant changes in policy or technology, global energy consumption will increase nearly 50% over the next 30 years. Although petroleum and other liquid fuels will remain the world’s largest energy source in 2050, renewable energy sources, which include solar and wind, will grow to nearly the same level.

