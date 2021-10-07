Report: Angelina Jolie sells her share of the winery she co-owned with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is a purveyor of many trends. Through both her red carpet and street style, her influence on fashion has not wained in the many years she’s been in the public eye. Everyone is always looking to see what the actress is wearing, how she’s doing her hair, but maybe most importantly, what bag she’s carrying. Jolie’s bag collection has proven to be extensive and filled with designer names, though it seems like Louis Vuitton may win out in her closet, unsurprising considering her long running relationship with the fashion house. Still, Jolie has proven to mix things up when it comes to her accessories. Keep scrolling to see some of the big name bags the actress has carried over the years.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO