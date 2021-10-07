CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Angelina Jolie sells her share of the winery she co-owned with Brad Pitt

mycentraloregon.com
 5 days ago

Angelina Jolie is no longer the co-owner of Château Miraval, a French vineyard, which she’d shared with ex-husband husband Brad Pitt. According to Wall Street Journal, Jolie sold her share of the winery to the group Tenute del Mondo for an undisclosed amount of money. The vineyard is valued around $164 million and is located in Correns, France.

www.mycentraloregon.com

