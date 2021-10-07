Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 start date and time
The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 edition should be here very soon. It is Destiny’s annual Halloween limited-time event, complete with spooky new quests, items, and enemies to fight off. Festival of the Lost usually takes place between October and November, running for around two or three weeks. Now we’re in October, the event is edging ever closer. Fear not, as we take a look at the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 start date and time.www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0