How many times have you realized your gut was trying to tell you something?. When I was in my early twenties, I worked in counterterrorism, pouring my hours into the Department of Defense. It was a solid career path, one I had worked incredibly hard for… but it wasn’t right for me. There I was, sitting in the Pentagon, when in a snap moment I realized I simply wasn’t supposed to be there. Everything felt wrong, and I knew something needed to change. I felt so helpless and scared, but realized it meant it was time to find myself. I had that gut feeling, the one I knew would guide me to the right path.

JOBS ・ 13 DAYS AGO