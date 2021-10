Bonnie Sue Yates, age 89, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born May 27, 1932, in Bivins, Texas, to Jimmy and Leola Parnell. She was a homemaker; and a member of McLeod Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Yates; son, Dennis Yates; two grandsons, Charles Yates, III, Benjamin Yates; and her parents.