COVID Update: 105 Active Cases Locally, State Death Toll Approaches 9,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of 51 more people in Kentucky as the state’s pandemic-related death toll approaches 9,000. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that the latest deaths announced by the state included Kentuckians as young as 39. The virus-related death toll in Kentucky has reached at least 8,972. The governor reported 2,696 more COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday. He says the rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the coronavirus dipped slightly to 9.11%.